Racist note left for waitress sparks massive online debate

An American waitress has said a racist message was left on a receipt by a young couple who she had just served on Saturday.

The incident has sparked a great deal of debate with many people alleging the note is a fake while others have supported the waitress.

According to Kelly Carter, who works at Anita's New Mexico Style Cafe, she served a young couple in their 20's on Saturday and when they left she found a receipt with the message: “Great service don't tip black people.”

Hatred will not be tolerated and we will not keep quiet. This has been confirmed and did happen per Mgr @ Anita's in Ashburn. pic.twitter.com/UKaLCaKf9h — Loudoun County NAACP (@NAACP_Loudoun) January 8, 2017

The restaurant owner, Tommy Tellex, is quoted as saying that the local community response has been phenomenal with people coming in to talk to her and give her money.

Speaking about the incident, Ms Carter said it had not hurt her and she would be willing to serve the couple again if they returned to the restaurant.