Quiz: What kind of holiday do you need?

Roughly how much of your time at your desk is currently spent daydreaming of escaping? About 90%? Same.

We know you’re unhealthily envious of anyone who has jetted off recently and basically, we know you just need to get a trip pinned down ASAP. But we’ve got your back.

By the end of this quiz, we promise you’ll know just what kind of holiday you need. All that’s left is to pack a bag… oh yeah, and maybe save for the trip itself.