Quiz: What 90s fashion trend should you adopt?

In case you’ve been living under a rock for the last year: the Nineties is back.

No, we’re not saying that *NSYNC have reformed (we wish), but rather that fashion has become obsessed with what was cool back in the Nineties.

Just take a look at Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin or any other hot young supermodel. They’re all sporting crop tops, chokers, tinted glasses and basically anything else Nineties-inspired they can get their hands on.

While some things – like crimped hair – should firmly remain in the past, some Nineties trends were actually pretty cool. So if you want to jump on the bandwagon, but don’t know where to start, take our quiz to find out which retro trend you should work into your 2017 look. Scrunchies at the ready.