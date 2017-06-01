QUIZ: How well do you remember your leaving cert English?

It’s here - June, aka leaving cert month.

The month we all dreaded many moons ago.

Even now the thoughts of Yeats, O'Casey and the Bronte sisters bring us straight back into that exam hall.

Just for fun, and to of course sympathize with those exam takers, we’ve decided to pop together ten questions designed to test your knowledge of those subjects you studied in school.

First up - English.

Don't worry, we've kept them short, we're not expecting essays.
By Anna O'Donoghue

