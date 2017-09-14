Quiz: How well do you know the US states?

Do you know all the states that start with ‘New’ and the only state that begins with the letter D?

Whether you’ve travelled around the US much or not, the 50 states are such a part of popular culture that most people think they know, well, most of them.

But if you’ve ever tried to name all 50 states as a dinner party game, you’ll be well aware it’s harder than it seems. It’s a big country; there are 11 states larger than the UK alone, and each state has its own government jurisdiction.

So put your knowledge to the test and see how good your US geography really is.