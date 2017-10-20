Quiz: Can you match the flag to the country?

If you’re well travelled (or watch a lot of sport), you might recognise quite a lot of the world’s flags, but some are still quite tricky. Lots of flags look a bit like one from an entirely different country’s, so it’s easy to get them confused.

To test your flag knowledge, we’ve devised a quiz including some of the most obscure ones in the world. But don’t worry, it’s multiple choice – how hard can it be?