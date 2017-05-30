Quiz: As House of Cards returns, can you match the fictional presidents to the TV shows?

Kevin Spacey returns to the White House as the latest series of House Of Cards goes live on Netflix.

Once again, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue will take centre stage just as it has for the walking-talking of The West Wing, the comedic value of Veep and the, well, scandals of Scandal.

Viewers may have followed these faux politicians through election cycles chanting for them to win big and move from obscurity to the Oval Office, but can you remember their names? Try our TV presidential quiz to find out.