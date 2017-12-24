Quiz: Are these Christmas traditions from around the world real or fake?

It’s the festive season, which means one thing – a whole lot of Christmas traditions to get stuck into.

Whilst the classic customs of overdosing on mulled wine and mince pies are all very well and good, how about the weirder ones from further afield?

There are some very strange traditions across the globe that people relish every Christmas, but the question is: can you tell the real tradition from the very fake one that we completely made up?