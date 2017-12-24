Quick quiz: Are these Christmas gifts amazing or awful?
Most people are thrilled to be given any gift at Christmas - sure isn't it the thought that counts? But some presents are better than others - for some people anyway.
As it is the season, we're asking if you think these gifts are brilliant or bogus
Socks
The original controversial present.
Vouchers
Thoughtful or merely convenient?
A kitchen appliance
Playing a dangerous game...
A re-gifted gift
Would be happy with a re-gifted gift?
Fragrances/Toiletries
Some people have a fondness for a particular scent - getting them a new one can be risky.
- By Steve Neville
