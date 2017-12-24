Quick quiz: Are these Christmas gifts amazing or awful?

Most people are thrilled to be given any gift at Christmas - sure isn't it the thought that counts? But some presents are better than others - for some people anyway.

As it is the season, we're asking if you think these gifts are brilliant or bogus

Socks

The original controversial present.

 

Vouchers

Thoughtful or merely convenient?

 

A kitchen appliance

Playing a dangerous game...

 

A re-gifted gift

Would be happy with a re-gifted gift?

 

Fragrances/Toiletries

Some people have a fondness for a particular scent - getting them a new one can be risky.

 

- By Steve Neville
KEYWORDS: Chrismas

 

