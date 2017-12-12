Questions The Last Jedi needs to answer

When Star Wars returned to screens in 2015 with the record-breaking The Force Awakens it thrilled fans around the world but also posed some burning questions.

As the next episode in the story, The Last Jedi, is released in cinemas, here are some of the mysteries fans would like to see resolved.

Who is The Last Jedi?

Daisy Ridley as Rey (Lucasfilm/Disney/PA)

While Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) declares “It’s time for the Jedi to end” in the trailer for the film, is it too obvious that he would be the last Jedi?

The Force Awakens ended with Rey (Daisy Ridley) tracking him down on a remote outpost surrounded by ocean so will he now train her to be the last?

Is it someone else altogether?

Who is Rey? Why is she so powerful?

(Lucasfilm/Disney/PA)

Many fans believe Rey is Luke’s daughter but her identity remains a key mystery of the story.

Others think she could be a descendant of Emperor Palpatine.

She says in the trailer: “I need someone to tell me my place in all this”, and fans certainly want to know why she is so capable of learning Jedi mind tricks.

Why is Luke Skywalker in exile?

Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker (Lucasfilm/Disney/PA)

The Force Awakens concluded with Rey tracking down a hooded figure on a remote and craggy rock. When the hood is pulled back it is revealed to be an aged Luke, but why is he there and what has happened to him?

What relationship will Rey have with Kylo Ren?

Adam Driver as Kylo Ren (Lucasfilm/Disney/PA)

Rey seems fascinated by the dark side and the sight of Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), the corrupted son of Han Solo and Princess Leia, reaching out his hand to her in The Last Jedi trailer could be crucial.

Could she lure him into the light or will he pull her into the dark? Will he be instrumental in making her the first grey Jedi, who walks a path between light and dark?

Is Finn OK?

John Boyega as Finn (Lucasfilm/Disney/PA)

After the former Stormtrooper switched allegiances in The Force Awakens to join the Resistance, he was struck down by Kylo Ren.

The film ended with Finn (John Boyega) still in a coma and, while the trailer shows him back in action, has any lasting damage been done?

How will the film handle the death of Carrie Fisher?

Carrie Fisher at The Force Awakens premiere in 2015 (Ian West/PA)

The death of Carrie Fisher (General Leia Organa) devastated Star Wars fans and left director Rian Johnson with the question of how to pay tribute to her.

She had finished filming her scenes but the cast have said the final edit of the film is a fitting way to remember her.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released in UK cinemas on December 14.