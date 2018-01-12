Putting books on shelves backwards is 2018’s first ridiculous interiors trend
If Instagram and Pinterest are to be believed, books are more of a decorating tool to rack up the likes rather than anything else.
Shelf snaps are such a common sight on social media that it’s perhaps no surprise that people have started experimenting with how they place their books too.
The latest shelf trend takes things to the next level though – backwards books.
Day 12 of #ahauntedlibrary is a spooky shelfie. As I'm not really a halloween person so I don't have any spooky decorations. Instead I realized that not knowing which book is which is rather frightening to me. . . #bookstagram #instabooks #bookaddict #bookaddiction #booknerdigan #booknerdigans #booknerd #bibliophile #instareads #bookchallenge #fall #pages #backwardsbooks
Unlike many interior decorating fads, this one is easy to pull off and won’t cost you any money. It’s simple really, all you do is place your books backwards so the pages are facing forwards.
Backwards books have surged in popularity, with many loving its neutral and minimalistic spin on the normally cluttered bookshelf.
Even if it might mix up your Instagram feed, there’s no denying that it’s a pretty ridiculous trend. You wouldn’t be able to pick out specific books or tell them apart, because all the pages look the same.
Esconder el lomo de los libros para mostrar la parte de las páginas hacia afuera es una tendencia decorativa poco práctica pero MUY estética. Conoce más sobre ella en el link en la bio. #DuesHome #IdeasyEstilos . . . #home #decor #homedecor #decoracion #interiorismo #interior #interiordesign #librero #book #books #bookshelf #backwardsbooks
The trend has irritated many, who are annoyed by people using books for aesthetic reasons, rather than for their actual purpose.
Correction: The #backwardsbooks trend is for idiots who turn pictures towards the wall and wear pants on their heads.— Peter Pearson (@PeterPearson1) January 10, 2018
if you put your books backwards on your shelves at home because it looks nicer just unfollow me now, we aren't compatible.— Stefan Pape (@stefanpape29) January 11, 2018
The goofiest thing about shelving books backwards is that it more or less announces “I don’t actually read these—I just think having some books makes me look cultured.”— Mike D'Angelo (@gemko) January 10, 2018
Some just aren’t buying into this minimalism malarkey, and are deeming backwards books just plain wrong.
that's not minimalism, that's having so little personality that the highest level of creativity you can muster is turning all your books backwards on the shelves; they're probably not even good books anyway— soft drinks and dynamite (@snobiwan) January 11, 2018
I am with you, Sam. #backwardsbooks is shocking. These poor books should be removed from these homes and put into protective custody.— A tree is a thing that everyone needs (@DreadCompanion) January 11, 2018
The #backwardsbooks aesthetic has me fundamentally appalled.— Matt Mendenhall (@mttlnn) January 11, 2018
And there are other people who want everyone to just chill out, and shelve their books however they want.
Read the books you love, the way you love to, unapologetically. Make a rainbow bookcase. Dog-ear the pages. Put books backwards on the shelf. Use the hardcover flap as a bookmark. Read the way your heart desires. 📚— Nicole Brinkley (@nebrinkley) January 12, 2018
Everyone seems to be getting very performatively het up about #backwardsbooks and I just think, eh. Let people do them and you do you.— Kate Preston (@ktweeden) January 10, 2018
Spare a thought for those who don’t have books, or shelves, but still want to get on board with this ridiculous trend.
In keeping with the #backwardsbooks trend, I turned my #Kindle over. pic.twitter.com/uIRg5GMQfe— Prairie Gary (@Prairie_Gary) January 11, 2018
