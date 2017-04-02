Protesters staged a 'Queer Dance Party' in front of Ivanka Trump's house

When you think of protests, you’d be forgiven for not immediately thinking of dancing and glitter – but this wasn’t any old demonstration.

Instead this was a Queer Dance Party, held outside Ivanka Trump’s house to protest the Trump administration’s executive orders about the environment as well as its attitude towards the LGBTQ community.

Ivanka Trump, BFF of the gays and climate czar, invited us to have a dance party on her lawn! #WERKforMamaEarth @werkforpeace @350_DC pic.twitter.com/1kj6pQu3I3 — remmagolds (@rg0lds) April 1, 2017

Last week, Trump signed an executive order regarding the environment. Officials told CNN it prioritised protecting American jobs over regulating climate change, and it also rolls back many Obama-era executive orders geared towards curbing climate change and cutting emissions.

The logistics of the Gay Dance Party in front of Ivanka's house. pic.twitter.com/xobAtv5oKE — Ashley Rae (@Communism_Kills) April 1, 2017

In protest against this, nonprofit group WERK for Peace staged what they call a Queer Dance Party outside Ivanka Trump’s house in Washington DC, days after she became an official employee of the White House.

The event’s Facebook page says: “The reality is that the people most affected by the administration’s bad climate decisions are our most vulnerable friends: our poor, working class, native, trans & POC siblings. We must put our bodies on the line for our earth and for all who depend on its resources.”

Massive Queer Dance Party for Climate Justice brings The Resistance to @IvankaTrump doorstep in DC #WERK4MotherEarth #Resist pic.twitter.com/d74ch58rEB — Anthony Torres (@avtorres4) April 1, 2017

The organisers definitely held the event with a healthy helping of humour. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson lives next door to Trump, and the Facebook page says protesters are going “to Rexi and Ivanka-poo’s neighbourhood to send the clear message that our climate and our communities matter.”

.@IvankaTrump says she's friend of climate & the gays, so we've invited her to come #WERK4MotherEarth with us in front of her house 💃🕺❤️💛💚💙💜 pic.twitter.com/RmCBdrlV6x — (((Evan Weber))) (@evanlweber) April 2, 2017

WERK for Peace was created in the aftermath of the June 2016 Orlando nightclub shooting, and uses dance to promote peace. So this is by no means the first time it has organised a queer dance party – days before he was sworn into office, protesters boogied in front of Mike Pence’s DC home.

WUSA reported that police put barricades in front of Trump’s home and the event had ended peacefully.

And don’t worry: the glitter used during the dance party was biodegradable.