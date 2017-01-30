Protesters sing This Land Is Your Land in support of airport detainees

Protesters gathered outside Philadelphia International Airport burst into song yesterday in solidarity with airport detainees.

They sang Woody Guthrie's This Land Is Your Land to show support for people who had been detained because of Donald Trump's immigration restrictions. Several US flags waved in the background.

Mr Trump's order suspends refugee admissions for 120 days and indefinitely bars the processing of refugees from Syria.

The executive order has sparked widespread protests and denunciations from Democrats and a handful of Republicans.

Sarah L Jorgensen of CNN tweeted the video last night. She reported "cars and buses honk as they go by to big cheers from crowd."

She also noted that police expanded barriers to accommodate the protesters.