Prison Break’s Dominic Purcell is in Ireland and confused about a certain Irish phrase

It’s not the first time, or will it be the last time, an A-list celebrity arrives to Ireland and has a few questions about the way we do things here.

To be honest, in their defense we are a strange breed.

Take this for example.

Prison Break actor, Dominic Purcell has been spending time holidaying on our shores over the past few weeks and while here he’s bumped into a few fans.

Of course with fans, comes selfies and this particular one had the actor very confused.

The young fans that snapped the photo and added the caption “the prison break head on him” before posting it to social media.

Purcell then reposted the photo on his Instagram account with the caption, “The #head on him. Compliment? Thanks everyone much #love too the #irish had epic time with family and friends”

The #head on him. Compliment ??? 😂😂😂😂thanks everyone much #love too the #irish had epic time with family and friends. 💪 A post shared by Dominicpurcell (@dominicpurcell) on May 31, 2017 at 2:42am PDT

Where would you even start trying to explain the phrase?