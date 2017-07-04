Prince Charles and Camilla were caught skitting laughing at traditional Iqaluit singers

UK’s Prince Charles and his partner Camilla have been caught skitting laughing at some professional inward throat singers on their recent trip to Canada.

The couple arrived in Iqaluit last week and were welcomed with a traditional indigenous ceremony.

Inuit throat singing originates from the Arctic capital and is performed as a duet by women, who stand face-to-face and match each other's rhythmic vocal noises.

While the young performers were giving it their all, Charles and Camilla can be seen skitting laughing.

Camilla even had to cover her face with her hand, as she proceeded to do so she clocked eyes with Charles and they both burst into fits of laugher again.

Like two auld wans at mass.