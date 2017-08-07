Presenting the least inspired salad you’ll possibly ever see

While vegan and vegetarian food is definitely becoming more widely available in a lot of places, in some asking for a plate of food without any meat is still a bit alien.

Georgina Jarvis found that out the hard way while holidaying with her family in Fuengirola, a town on the Costa Del Sol on the outskirts of Malaga.

The family were out to eat at a restaurant that “claimed they catered for vegans” and, technically, the restaurant wasn’t lying.

out for tea and the restaurant claimed they catered for vegans, this was my sisters amazing vegan meal 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5jBiSAiSYG — gabbie (@gabbiejarvis) August 5, 2017

Gabbie, Georgina’s sister, shared a picture of Georgina’s meal on Twitter – and it’s fair to say the plate of beautifully presented raw onions and tomatoes wasn’t well received.

Im not a vegetarian/vegan but id be well raging with that😂😂 — Alanis Kyle (@AlanisKyle1) August 6, 2017

Are you serious? Sooooo much onion!! — Ⓥ 💚🌱Jolene 🌱💚Ⓥ (@VeganVendetta01) August 5, 2017

The 19-year-old, who had ordered a salad, said while the food was “disappointing” she was still happy they accommodated her – and thinks veganism is the right way to go despite the lack of thought put into that meal.

“Veganism has made me into a more compassionate person and I urge people to consider even cutting down on meat, maybe making a vegetarian meal a couple of times per week.

“The tweet posted may make veganism look like an extremity and inaccessible, but in reality I normally have no issues eating out in restaurants, and normally have many options,” she said.

Look! Here’s proof!

vegans can eat more than raw veg x pic.twitter.com/swMEQjJfCj — gabbie (@gabbiejarvis) August 6, 2017

Pizza fixes everything.