Presenting the least inspired salad you’ll possibly ever see

While vegan and vegetarian food is definitely becoming more widely available in a lot of places, in some asking for a plate of food without any meat is still a bit alien.

Georgina Jarvis found that out the hard way while holidaying with her family in Fuengirola, a town on the Costa Del Sol on the outskirts of Malaga.

The family were out to eat at a restaurant that “claimed they catered for vegans” and, technically, the restaurant wasn’t lying.

Gabbie, Georgina’s sister, shared a picture of Georgina’s meal on Twitter – and it’s fair to say the plate of beautifully presented raw onions and tomatoes wasn’t well received.

The 19-year-old, who had ordered a salad, said while the food was “disappointing” she was still happy they accommodated her – and thinks veganism is the right way to go despite the lack of thought put into that meal.

“Veganism has made me into a more compassionate person and I urge people to consider even cutting down on meat, maybe making a vegetarian meal a couple of times per week.

“The tweet posted may make veganism look like an extremity and inaccessible, but in reality I normally have no issues eating out in restaurants, and normally have many options,” she said.

Look! Here’s proof!

Pizza fixes everything.

