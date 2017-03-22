Praise for Tobias Ellwood, British MP who gave CPR to wounded police officer in Westminster

A Tory MP is receiving huge praise online for his heroic behaviour during today's terror attacks in Westminster, London, writes Greg Murphy

Tobias Ellwood attempted to save the life of a police officer who was attacked on the grounds of the Palace of Westminster.

Mr Ellwood, who himself is a retired soldier, is reported to have performed CPR on the wounded officer, performing mouth-to-mouth and applying pressure to his stab wounds.

He remained with the victim until the air ambulance and paramedics arrived.

The police officer later died as a result of his injuries.

Mr Ellwood has been branded a hero for his courageous efforts in attempting to save the police officers life.

