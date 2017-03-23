Potter Puppet Pals are coming to Ireland for LeakyCon
As if you needed another reason to feel old, Potter Puppet Pals have landed a savage blow on us all, reminding us that one of our favourite videos is 10-years-old today.
You all remember the 'Mysterious Ticking Noise' video, right?
Even more exciting news for Harry Potter fans here in Ireland.
The Potter Puppet Pals have announced that they will be attending LeakyCon on August 31 till September 3.
Please help us to welcome @PotterPuppets back to #LeakyCon! Don’t miss their first-ever performance outside the US! https://t.co/M2UZIm9EHn pic.twitter.com/EuCHkTSa2Q— LeakyCon (@LeakyCon) March 21, 2017
It will be their first performance outside of the US.
