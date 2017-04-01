Pornhub has basically won the internet with this April Fools
From Amazon’s introduction of Petlexa to Lillie Bordello’s introduction of Women’s Urinals, 2017 April Fools has been pretty tame.
Until …
Pornhub decided to pull this prank on their users and basically won the internet.
The masterminds behind the Adult site programmed the site in such a way that when users click on a video they are greeted with the following message.
“Pornhub now has automatic video sharing to your social media accounts”
“No need to manually share your video to your friends and family ever again because this new revolutionary sharing feature does it for you! Automatically”.
A message that you can imagine sparked panic across the interwebs.
thanks @Pornhub for always having our back pic.twitter.com/FI09yALNW8— Cycer (@_Cycer_) April 1, 2017
PORNHUB REALLY OUTDID THEMSELVES FOR APRIL FOOLS pic.twitter.com/k0FN3ROggu— ㅤ🐊 (@Tdb20s) April 1, 2017
Pornhub's is the only April Fools' joke I've enjoyed. pic.twitter.com/e10UuMVAU9— Davey (@davey) April 1, 2017
Pack it up, everybody. Pornhub won April Fool's Day. (via @reddit) pic.twitter.com/fM89Hn6zal— Jess McDonell (@JessMcDonell) April 1, 2017
Haha well played, Pornhub. Well played. #aprilfoolsday pic.twitter.com/z24Ea7EUaJ— You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) April 1, 2017
Well, played Pornhub. Well played.
