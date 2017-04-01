Pornhub has basically won the internet with this April Fools

From Amazon’s introduction of Petlexa to Lillie Bordello’s introduction of Women’s Urinals, 2017 April Fools has been pretty tame.

Until …

Pornhub decided to pull this prank on their users and basically won the internet.

The masterminds behind the Adult site programmed the site in such a way that when users click on a video they are greeted with the following message.

“Pornhub now has automatic video sharing to your social media accounts”

“No need to manually share your video to your friends and family ever again because this new revolutionary sharing feature does it for you! Automatically”.

A message that you can imagine sparked panic across the interwebs.

PORNHUB REALLY OUTDID THEMSELVES FOR APRIL FOOLS pic.twitter.com/k0FN3ROggu — ㅤ🐊 (@Tdb20s) April 1, 2017

Pornhub's is the only April Fools' joke I've enjoyed. pic.twitter.com/e10UuMVAU9 — Davey (@davey) April 1, 2017

Well, played Pornhub. Well played.