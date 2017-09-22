Political satire in Australia is just a cut above in our view ... and here’s why

As the legalisation of same-sex marriage debate rages in Australia these enterprising graffiti artists managed to undermine the message of one political billboard in majestic fashion.

Unsurprisingly the reaction on twitter was equally hilarious.

I agree entirely with the sign. Pineapple on pizza is an abomination against nature. — Neil McKay (@nmac1968) September 21, 2017

Stop pineapple shaming!!!!! 🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍 — Regina (@ReginaActually) September 22, 2017

Yes. Each to their own. I love anchovies, olives and capers, but not everyone's a fan. But marriage between a pizza and a pineapple? Yuck. — Neil McKay (@nmac1968) September 21, 2017

Political debate, Australian style. Love it.