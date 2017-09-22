Political satire in Australia is just a cut above in our view ... and here’s why
As the legalisation of same-sex marriage debate rages in Australia these enterprising graffiti artists managed to undermine the message of one political billboard in majestic fashion.
This happened in #Launceston yesterday - #pizza shop paints their wall, adding a message for customers #SSM2017 @abcnews 🍕🍕🍕 pic.twitter.com/Fyn0wkVLXy— Fred Hooper (@freddyhoop) September 21, 2017
Unsurprisingly the reaction on twitter was equally hilarious.
I agree entirely with the sign. Pineapple on pizza is an abomination against nature.— Neil McKay (@nmac1968) September 21, 2017
Stop pineapple shaming!!!!! 🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍— Regina (@ReginaActually) September 22, 2017
Yes. Each to their own. I love anchovies, olives and capers, but not everyone's a fan. But marriage between a pizza and a pineapple? Yuck.— Neil McKay (@nmac1968) September 21, 2017
Political debate, Australian style. Love it.
