Police Twitter account tries to be relateable but actually comes across as quite sinister instead

Running a police Twitter account is probably quite a difficult job. Except if you're the gardaí, that is.

It serves as a route to disseminate information but also allows officers to communicate with the public and appear more human.

And what do humans like? Memes! Especially moving memes! Realising this, the Washington DC police department set out to prove they’re at one with the people.

We’re not sure they entirely nailed the tone there.

Are they admitting that all people are afraid of the police? Are they trivialising many people’s legitimate fear of the police? How do you “see” sirens? And what did they do to Pooh?!

Brave effort… but definitely needs work. Maybe they should take lessons from the Garda Twitter account.

Garda Traffic pokes fun at drug courier delivering 'spicebox with extra herbs'

The Gardaí stopped a DeLorean and tweeted a great Back To The Future reference
