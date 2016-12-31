Police point out thief's epic fail in an amusing Facebook post

It’s not every day you see the police appealing to criminals to make their lives harder, but apparently, these officers in the US are doing just that.

Police in Marietta, Georgia, posted a humorous message on Facebook, addressed to a “gentleman who shoplifted from one of our local pawn shops.”

It appears this shoplifter has a lot to learn about his profession – like, not showing your driving licence. Or providing fingerprints. Or getting caught on camera in the act.

A request to the gentleman who… – Marietta, Georgia Police Department | Facebook

“Please at least try to hide,” the police urge. “The judge has already signed the warrant. When you make it this easy it takes all the fun out of chasing bad guys!”

The next day, Marietta police posted, rather sarcastically we might add, that the guy had been caught.

An update to yesterday’s shoplifter,… – Marietta, Georgia Police Department | Facebook

If only all criminals were like this guy.