Police hunt McDonald’s thief who climbed through the drive-thru window and made herself a drink

Police in Maryland are hunting a woman who stole food and cash from a McDonald’s by climbing through a drive-thru window.

In a CCTV video released by Howard County Police, a woman can be seen struggling through a window into the serving area. Her face can be seen clearly as she looks around before filling up a cup of fizzy drink.

Recognize this suspect? #HoCoPolice offering up to a $500 reward for info on suspect who stole cash and food in Nov. 5 burglary at McDonald's in Columbia. Call 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov. pic.twitter.com/Iq3VWu6ZVF — Howard County Police (@HCPDNews) November 14, 2017

Not content with serving herself a free drink, she then disappears out of shot and returns with a box full of goodies, which she passes out to an accomplice.

Only quite late in the process does she cover her face from the security camera.

Police are offering a reward of $500 for information on the burglary, which occurred at 1am on November 5.