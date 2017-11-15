Police hunt McDonald’s thief who climbed through the drive-thru window and made herself a drink

Back to Discover Home

Police in Maryland are hunting a woman who stole food and cash from a McDonald’s by climbing through a drive-thru window.

In a CCTV video released by Howard County Police, a woman can be seen struggling through a window into the serving area. Her face can be seen clearly as she looks around before filling up a cup of fizzy drink.

Not content with serving herself a free drink, she then disappears out of shot and returns with a box full of goodies, which she passes out to an accomplice.

Only quite late in the process does she cover her face from the security camera.

Police are offering a reward of $500 for information on the burglary, which occurred at 1am on November 5.
KEYWORDS: Viral, Police, McDonalds, UK, Burglary, crime, McDonald's, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover