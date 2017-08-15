Police catch escaped pig using home-made lasso and dog treats

Police were called in when a mischievous pig was reported to be roaming around a neighbourhood in the US state of New Jersey.

Three officers from Woolwich Township police department helped to catch the animal using a makeshift lasso and dog treats.

The pig, which lives as a pet, had escaped from his owner’s backyard but has now been returned.

The police shared the piggy tale on the department’s Facebook page, where it attracted hundreds of likes and shares.

To answer the age old question. Just how many cops does it take to lasso a pig? The answer is 3. We can't make this… Posted by Woolwich Township Police Department on Saturday, August 12, 2017

The post ended: “Go ahead. Make your best pig/bacon/cop joke in the comments below.”

One person wrote: “Way to bring home the bacon, fellas.” Another called for the pig to be made the force’s mascot and be given a uniform.

The suggested name for the four-legged officer? “Chris P Bacon.”