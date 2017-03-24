Poignant message as Hugh Grant reprises PM role in Love Actually sequal

The highly-anticipated sequel to Love Actually has seen Hugh Grant resume his role of the British prime minister saying: "Wherever you see tragedy, you see bravery too - wherever you see ordinary people in need, you see extraordinary people come to their aid."

The 10-minute sequel during Comic Relief's annual fund-raising event showed fans where their favourite characters are, 14 years after the hit movie.

In a press conference at the end of the short film, which aired just two days after the atrocity in Westminster, Grant's PM told the assembled media: "Times obviously for many people have got harder and people are nervous and fearful.

"It's not just in politics that things are tough. Usain Bolt has run his last Olympics, the Harry Potter films are finished, Piers Morgan is still alive, but on the other side of the coin the new Metallica album is an absolute cracker.

"On a deeper level, I'm optimistic. Wherever you see tragedy, you see bravery too. Where you see people in need, you see extraordinary people coming to their aid.

"Wherever you see tragedy, you see bravery" - the #RedNoseDay #RND2017 #LoveActually script couldn't have been more relevant! Love will win pic.twitter.com/ULWmQDi2q5 — Iain Blundell (@BlackburnLawyer) March 24, 2017

"Today is Red Nose Day and people are giving their hard-earned cash to people who they will never meet but whose pain and fear they feel and want to fight.

"So, it's not only romantic love that's all around - most people still, every day, everywhere, has enough love in their heart to help other human beings in trouble.

"Good's going to win. I'm actually sure of it."

HUGH GRANT DANCING TO HOTLINE BLING IS ALL I NEED #RedNoseDay pic.twitter.com/OUDJqHo1r1 — jessica (@eriklehvsherr) March 24, 2017

The short film, directed by Richard Curtis, was the most anticipated segment of the three-hour broadcast and revealed Andrew Lincoln's character Mark is now married to Kate Moss, Colin Firth's Jamie is married to Portuguese waitress Aurelia, and the pair have children and are expecting one more.

The prime minister is still with Martine McCutcheon's Natalie, and Bill Nighy's ageing pop star Billy Mack claims to have bedded more than one Kardashian.

"The Harry Potter Films have finished, Piers Morgan is still alive..."



Love Actually went there. #comicrelief pic.twitter.com/hlHCszRghI — Ellen Rose (@icklenellierose) March 24, 2017

me watching the Love Actually sequel pic.twitter.com/Ev1dPLiP2o — Mai Taher (@_MayTaher) March 24, 2017