Poet Brendan Kennelly reveals how he cost Kerry an All-Ireland Final

Poet Brendan Kennelly has recalled his own role in the All-Ireland Minor Football Final in 1954 when Kerry lost to Dublin.

Mr Kennelly who is to be honoured at Listowel Writer’s Week tonight told Ryan Tubridy how he lost the match for Kerry when he gave away a late free which cost his county the match.

Mr Kennelly spoke on The Ryan Tubridy Show live from Ballybunion, not far from his native village Ballylongford, as part of the show’s tour of the Wild Atlantic Way.

"I fouled him (Vinny Bell), they said I fouled him, I didn’t think I did but I fouled him and he took this free and he stuck it between the upright and the crossbar and he stuck the ball in under the crossbar and they got a goal and they won by a point," he said.

Mr Kennelly could be sure that the loss wouldnt’t be forgotten and was recently greeted with a reminder of his actions out on the field back in 1954.

"Only recenlty in Ballylongford they were putting a little bust up in part of the village and I was shaking hands with people and delighted and then a fella came up to me and shook hands with me and said congratulations and then he said, ’tell me this are you the fella that lost the All-Ireland for us?,’" he said.