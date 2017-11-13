Plus size model Ashley Alexiss wants you to look in the mirror and think, ‘Damn – I’m hot’

As the star of a new lingerie campaign from Lovehoney, Ashley Alexiss absolutely radiates confidence, and the plus size model hopes the Moonlight collection will inspire confidence in women of all shapes and sizes too.

Lovehoney Moonlight Wine Satin & Lace Plunge Basque Set, £39.99 (Lovehoney/PA)

“I enjoyed every single second of the shoot,” says Ashley, who is 5 foot 4 and a UK size 16. “I felt so confident on the day of the shoot and I KNOW you’ll see that in the photos!”

“Every single piece just made me feel so confident,” the American model continues. “It was great to finally wear something that fit my curves and accentuated them to really make me feel my sexiest.”

Safely arrived back in UK ???? Excited to work with the @lovehoneylingerie @lovehoneyofficial family again & experience the incredible @thegainsboroughbathspa @visitbath ???? Woooo weeee! A post shared by Ashley Alexiss (@ashalexiss) on Oct 9, 2017 at 2:36am PDT

Instagram star Ashley, who has 1.2 million followers on the platform, has enjoyed huge success in the plus size modelling world, designing her own clothing collections and championing body positivity with the slogan ‘Beauty Is Not A Size’. But she wasn’t always so self-assured.

Lovehoney Moonlight Black Satin & Lace Plunge Body, (Lovehoney/PA)

“It’s taken a long time,” the 26-year-old beauty admits. “I was bullied terribly growing up for being thicker and am still made fun of to this day. But I realised that this is my body, my life and I’m not going to waste it by being miserable because I’m not society’s definition of the perfect body. The important thing is that I’m my own definition, and that’s enough for me.”

With the new collection, which is available in size small to 4X, she wants all women to be able to unleash their inner Ashley.

Lovehoney Moonlight Black Satin & Lace Plunge Basque Set, (Lovehoney/PA)

“There are different pieces for every body type, and different pieces to accentuate your favourite body part. Women will be able to look at themselves in the mirror and think, ‘Damn – I’m hot!'”

The Moonlight collection is available now on the Lovehoney website.