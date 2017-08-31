Pizza Hut is delivering food to Hurricane Harvey victims – by kayak

Workers at a Pizza Hut in the Sugar Hill area of Houston, Texas, have delivered free pizzas to families caught up in the flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey using a kayak.

So far at least 37 people have died and thousands of homes have been flooded in the hurricane, which has raged for days.

Shaydah Habib, manager of the West Airport Pizza Hut, decided to send the pizzas on Tuesday after hearing from staff that there were people in the area who were going without food.

THANK YOU to our Oak Lake Pizza Hut team for their out-of-the-car response to deliver hot pizzas all day to the community they serve. pic.twitter.com/Xmkv9XhrKw — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) August 30, 2017

The store baked 120 pizzas and seven staff members donned waders and set off with a kayak to deliver them to needy families.

“The people in the houses didn’t expect us to come. It was so nice to see their smiles after so much gloom,” Habib told the Houston Chronicle.

The team are not done yet. According to the Chronicle, they plan to deliver pizzas on Thursday too, and keep doing so until they run out of ingredients.