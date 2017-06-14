Pippa O’Connor announces the opening date of her Cork store

Pippa O’Connor delighted fans last month when she revealed that her next Poco pop up shop will be located in Co Cork.

"We confirm our next POCO pop up shop and we are coming to Munster," Pippa said at the time.

"The pop up shop in Cork is going to be in Mahon Point, which I'm so excited about because I really wanted to go to Cork and what a better place to be”.

Today she revealed the opening date and it’s sooner than fans thought it would be.

Poco Jeans, Cork will open it’s doors on August 4 and if it’s anything like the Dundrum opening, it’s going to be huge.

For those of you not in the know, POCO is the name of Pippa's fashion line - currently specialising in denim jeans.

The price of the jeans range from €85 to €110 and include everything from ‘The Mama to Be’ to ‘The Saturday Night’.