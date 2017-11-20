Pinky and the Brain read Silence of the Lambs and there go your happy childhood memories

<i>by Greg Murphy</i>

"One is a genius the other’s insane."

The lyrics to the Pinky and the Brain theme are iconic for anyone who watched the laboratory mice on their quest for world domination.

But, they also scarily make sense for another famous movie pairing - Hannibal Lector and Clarice Starling.

Rob Paulsen and Maurice LeMarche, the voices of the Pinky and the Brain sat down at a table read at Nerdist of one of cinemas most infamous scenes, in the guise of their own alter egos.

"You’re so ambitious, aren’t you, Pinky?

"You know what you look like to me with your good bag, and your cheap shoes, and your big pink ears?

"...You’re not more than one generation from pure white trash are you, Agent Pinky?"

And, for comparison, here is the original scene from the Silence of the Lambs.

