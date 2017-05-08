Pineapple turned into an art exhibit after students jokingly put it on display

A pineapple has been given a glass display case after students jokingly left it on a plinth at an art exhibit.

Students from Robert Gordon University in Scotland Ruairi Gray and Lloyd Jack reportedly bought the pineapple from Asda for £1 – before leaving the fruit in the Look Again exhibition in the university’s Sir Ian Wood building.

(Lloyd Jack/Twitter)

“I saw an empty art display stand and decided to see how long it would stay there for or if people would believe it was art,” Gray, 22, told the Daily Mail.

“I came in later and it had been put in a glass case – it’s the funniest thing that has happened all year. My honours supervisor saw it and asked an art lecturer if it was real because he could not believe it.”

(Lloyd Jack/Twitter)

“We sat and watched people walking by trying to work out how the pineapple was art,” said Jack who, along with Gray, is a final year student. “What a way to end university for us.”

The pineapple was reportedly left on display for two days before being removed and pictures of the display have been seen by thousands since the students posted them to social media.

@LloydJack16 Turner Prize Nominee 😁😁😁 — Cllr Paul Lally (@PaulLally74) May 7, 2017

@LloydJack16 @Shadow_frax Im sure fruit enthusiasts were very excited to see a pineapple given such reverence — Vegemite Toast (@VegemiteT) May 3, 2017

The pineapple was unavailable for comment, but we’re sure they enjoyed their time in the limelight – or should that be pineapplelight?