Pig does a runner and manages to dodge police and pedestrians

An escaped pig sent police on a wild chase through lunchtime traffic in London, because being a law-abiding citizen is not top priority when you’re a pig.

The Metropolitan Police were called to the A12 in Redridge on Wednesday after reports of a pig on the loose, running after the animal as it weaved past vehicles and a jogger.

Though the pig initially managed to escape their grasp a few times, police were able to recapture the animal and return it to the nearby land it had escaped from.
