PICTURES: The nuns are selling this amazing house in Kerry

A 24-bed beachfront property is up for sale in Co Kerry.

The house has acted as a holiday home for the nuns from the Presentation Order for decades and was once capable of accommodating up to 64 nuns in dorms.

Built in 1939 on five acres of land acquired in 1938 for £5. It was reordered in the 1980s when it was instead configured to have 20 first-floor bedrooms, four ground-level bedrooms and communal areas.

The 7,000 sq ft house is currently up for sale at €649,000 and boasts such features as your own private beach entrance, two meeting rooms, a telephone room, a large living/ dining room and function room with views of the sea.

The entire holding extends to some 5.17 / 2.09 hectares offering potential to be landscaped into a garden or children's play/sport area.

Not only is the Ballinskelligs in the Dark-Sky reserve and home to the finest beaches in Ireland, it’s also home to a chocolate factory, and plenty of sports activities, walks and hikes.

Picture: Don McMonagle

The property is in close proximity to the Wild Atlantic Way, the Ring of Kerry and villages such as Waterville, Portmagee and Valentia Island.

Who's in?