Pictures of Laois nursing home residents enjoying exclusive trip to Electric Picnic will melt your heart

Residents of a Laois nursing home were treated to an exclusive trip to see behind the scenes of this year’s Electric Picnic and judging by the photos, loved every minute of it!

The Residents of Droimnín Nursing Home in Stradbally, Co. Laois - the home of the internationally acclaimed festival - participated in a picnic day this, which included them taking part in a safari tour of the festival site and a dance workshop.

Not only that, it commenced with a costume display designed and created by Cabrini Cahill and the Bare Soled Fools Theatre Troop.

This was followed by a visit to a very special exhibition that has its origins in the boggy woods of Stradbally, the home of the picnic.

The 11 Residents, ranging in age from 78 to 96, were the provided with exclusive access to the EP site and brought on a safari style expedition that encompassed a guided tour.

Following on from Picnic Day, a five rhythms dance workshop is being hosted for the residents within the nursing home this Friday - so it'll feel like they are right there in front of the main stage.

Gearóid Brennan, General Manager of Droimnín, said: “The residents enjoyed a very pleasant and special outing at the Electric Picnic site which was kindly facilitated by organisers ‘Festival Republic’.

“Residents hear so much about the Festival and were delighted to visit the site to see the layout ahead of the weekend revelry.

“The visit provided them with a unique insight into what the Festival entails. Many remarked with amazement upon the scale of the event and its diversity”.