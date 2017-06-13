Picture This keep promise to play at Cork wedding

Despite their sold-out gig at Live at the Marquee in Cork over the weekend, Picture This managed to make time to play at Áine Lynch’s wedding on Saturday afternoon.

Last October Cork’s RedFM held an exclusive intimate gig with Picture This for their listeners in the Metropole hotel in Cork city.

During a Q&A session, one woman in the crowd named Áine Lynch, cheekily asked the band if there was any chance they would play at her wedding in June.

Caught off guard, they agreed to do it if the dates coincided with their Live at the Marquee gigs.

RedFM presenter Colm O’Sullivan followed up on the story and the now Mrs Lynch revealed that Picture This were sticking to their promise to play in the church on her wedding day.

Mrs Lynch and her husband Paul were married in Farranree church in Cork and Ryan and Jimmy of Picture This performed their song Take My Hand as the newly married couple walked down the aisle together.