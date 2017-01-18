Pics: This bride drove a Massey Ferguson to the church on her wedding day!

Earlier today we did a story about a farmer who proposed by spray-painting 'Marry me' on a cow and now we are following up that gem with a even better agricultural display of romance.

Sassy chick Aisling McCarey, from Monaghan, decided to drive herself to the church in a shiny red Massey Ferguson while her groom, Mark Graham arrived, along with his groomsman, in a fleet of trucks!

The unusual entrance has quite a romantic symbolism. Aisling and Mark first met while Mark was moving hay, by tractor, on the M50 and a mutual friend passed on his number so she could get a lift.

That is where their whirlwind romance began and nine years later, on January 4, the pair began their life together as they mean to go on: with plenty horse power.

According to the Dailyedge.ie Aisling drove a Massey Ferguson to the church, with her father in the passenger seat and her bridal squad followed in three more fine Massey Fergusons.

Following suit, Mark arrived with his groomsman in four very shiny and well decorated trucks.

A wedding that will surely be remembered for being serious craic for years to come!

Massive thanks to Lavery photos for sending on some of their spectacular shots.