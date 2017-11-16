Photos of the new baby Rhino born in Dublin Zoo will just make you happy

Dublin Zoo has announced the birth of a southern white rhinoceros calf and his photo will just make you happy.

Just look at him …

Playing away in the mud …

The male calf, yet to be named, was born to proud mother Nyala and father Chaka on November and weighs approximately 50kgs.

The youngster is Nyala’s first calf and the birth marks another significant success for Dublin Zoo as part of the European Endangered Species Programme, established to assist the survival of the southern white rhinoceros.

The newest member of the herd now joins Sam, Reni, Chaka, Zanta, Nyala, Ashanti and Zuko (born at Dublin Zoo in 2016) in the African Plains and is settling in extremely well.

Lucky visitors will be able to get a glimpse of mother and calf by looking through the window into the Rhinoceros House.

Dublin Zoo financially supports the conservation organization Lowveld Rhino Trust, who are based in Zimbabwe and help protect rhinos from poachers.

Helen Clarke-Bennet, team leader of the African Plains said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome another southern white rhinoceros calf to Dublin Zoo. The newest addition to the herd is Nyala’s first calf, which is very special and she has taken to motherhood extremely well. The calf is healthy, strong, feeding well and full of life already!”