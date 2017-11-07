‘Phallic cloud?’ Emmerdale fans distracted by suggestive prop

Emmerdale viewers were distracted during the soap’s latest instalment thanks to a suggestive prop.

The ITV serial drama continued with the ongoing storyline about the murder of Emma Barton and, while the characters were well and truly transfixed on that, the show’s fans were perplexed by an obscured newspaper headline on a swing board.

In a scene with Faith Dingle, played by Sally Dexter, and Eric Pollard, played by Chris Chittell, the village’s local newspaper the Hotten Courier appeared on the board behind them.

The words “Phallic cloud” were visible, but the rest of the headline was obscured, leaving viewers guessing over the fictional breaking news story on Twitter.

One viewer wrote: “What’s the rest of the headline… phallic means penis, right? #emmerdale #itv.”

Someone on the @emmerdale team has a sense of humour. I’m dying to know what competition the phallic cloud won. pic.twitter.com/dFTBdzaLfo — Zoë (@GoodGir1GoneRad) November 6, 2017

Another amused fan said: “Someone on the @emmerdale team has a sense of humour. I’m dying to know what competition the phallic cloud won.”

Emma, played by Gillian Kearney, was originally thought to have fallen to her death from a viaduct, but the show is now gripped in a whodunnit plot over her murder.

Meanwhile, others were full of praise for the soap, which took home several awards at Monday’s Inside Soap Awards.

The programme won eight prizes on the night, including best actor for Danny Miller (Aaron Dingle) and the most coveted accolade of all – the best soap award.

@emmerdale well done, I as a viewer am so happy yet again you’ve won Best Soap, throughly deserved 🎉🎉 #BestSoap #Winners #insidesoapawards — Kieran Andrew (@09Kizza) November 7, 2017

One fan said: “@emmerdale well done, I as a viewer am so happy yet again you’ve won Best Soap, throughly deserved.”

Aaron Dingle is one of the most iconic emmerdale characters ever and it’s all thanks to Danny’s acting. I’ll forever be proud of him 🧡 pic.twitter.com/pp4cg8PRUQ — rach misses GDT⭐️ (@horansflicker_) November 6, 2017

Many others congratulated Miller, with one saying he is “one of the most iconic Emmerdale characters ever”.