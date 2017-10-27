Petrifying poltergeist at it again as paranormal activity peaks in Cork school!

Remember that 'ghost caught on camera' video from Deerpark Secondary School in Cork?

Well it looks as if the petrifying poltergeist has struck again!

New CCTV footage has emerged showing yet another 'disturbance' as a ghostly presence tears posters from the walls and throws chairs around the halls.

I guess school isn't for everyone eh?

The secondary school first captured sight of the phantom earlier this month as it threw a tantrum slamming doors, throwing books and rattling lockers.

Deerpark is built near the site of the city’s Medieval Gallows Green public hanging location and close to where a mass grave was discovered in 1990 and has now been analysed by American-based paranormal investigators and mediums, who are convinced the school is haunted.

The video went viral worldwide and even grabbed the attention of American news networks and paranormal investigators who even want to stay the night.

To let you make up your own mind, Deerpark will open its doors for a special Halloween event on Sunday, October 29.

Are you brave enough to take a tour through the building and grace its infamous first floor corridor?

Tickets are priced at just €5 and will be available on the night.

Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult and everyone is advised to bring their own torch.

You can get more details on the school's Facebook pagehere.