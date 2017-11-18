Peter Kay crossed big band with mass hymns on last night's Late Late Show

Although last night’s Late Late was full to the brim of A-List Hollywood stars, such as Mel Gibson, Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg and John Lithgow, it was mass hymns that stole the show.

Because, Ireland.

Comedian Peter Kay dropped by to chat to Tubs about his 2018 tour dates and how he feels about getting back on the road after eight years.

Mid interview Ryan asked Kay whether he’d ever bring out an album of his greatest hits.

“I’d do hymns. There’s some belting hymns. I’d do big band hymns,” he replied.

Before we knew it, he had audience members out jiving to Give Me Joy In My Heart.

As you can imagine, it caused a lot of confusion amongst viewers but you couldn't help but love it.

MAD!!! I haven’t been in a Church in 20 years & we’re busking Swing versions of Hymns with @peterkay_co_uk ..

My job is insane 🎹🎶🎹 😂😂😂 #SwinginHymns #LateLate — Jim Sheridan (@Jim_Sheridan) November 18, 2017

Only in Ireland would you find a major chat show presenter rocking it out to mass hymns with @peterkay_co_uk and it's brilliant #choon #latelate — Niall Kelly (@realniallkelly) November 18, 2017

The best #LateLateShow in a long time. No misery or depression, just good music & plenty of laughs. The way it should be. Peter Kay though 😂😂😂 #latelate — Al Flats (@alflats11) November 18, 2017

I got a pain laughing at Peter Kay singing hymns and the dancing... #latelate — Robert Dowling (@DunlaingRob) November 17, 2017