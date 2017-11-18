Peter Kay crossed big band with mass hymns on last night's Late Late Show

Although last night’s Late Late was full to the brim of A-List Hollywood stars, such as Mel Gibson, Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg and John Lithgow, it was mass hymns that stole the show.

Because, Ireland.

Comedian Peter Kay dropped by to chat to Tubs about his 2018 tour dates and how he feels about getting back on the road after eight years.

Mid interview Ryan asked Kay whether he’d ever bring out an album of his greatest hits.

“I’d do hymns. There’s some belting hymns. I’d do big band hymns,” he replied.

Before we knew it, he had audience members out jiving to Give Me Joy In My Heart.

As you can imagine, it caused a lot of confusion amongst viewers but you couldn't help but love it.

By Anna O'Donoghue

