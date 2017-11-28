PETA calls for Maureen O'Hara's fur coats to be removed from auction

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals group (PETA) has called for Maureen O'Hara's fur coats to be removed from an auction.

Ahead of tomorrow's auction of the Maureen O'Hara Collection, PETA has sent a letter to Sheppard's Irish Auction House calling for the late actor's coats to be removed from the sale and donated to its fur amnesty programme instead.

Elisa Allen, PETA director says it is unthinkable in this day and age.

She said: "Decades ago, silver screen stars may have considered animal pelts glamorous, that's unthinkable today, given what we know about the cruel fur industry.

"If these fur coats are donated to PETA, we can put them to good use in our educational displays, hand them out to homeless people, or use them as bedding for orphaned animals."

The group also noted that "animals on fur farms are made to live in tiny wire cages, denied the opportunity to do anything that is natural and important to them, and killed by electrocution, neck-breaking, or drowning."

According to PETA's motto "animals are not ours to wear" and the letter concludes, "O'Hara was known for her warmth, intelligence, and love of dogs and as a champion of causes; so we hope you'll agree that donating these coats would be the best way to honour her legacy."

Maureen O'Hara was an Irish born singer and actress, best known for her roles in The Quiet Man, Miracle on 34th Street and The Parent Trap.

The Maureen O'Hara Collection has been on public view in Sheppard’s, Durrow, Co Laois saleroom since Saturday, November 25 and the auction is due to take place tomorrow, November 29.