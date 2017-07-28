Perfume paintbrushes are a whole new way to wear scent – and we think they’ll be a hit

A brand new scent from one of our favourite beauty brands is always something to get excited about, but it’s not often we get an entirely new way to apply perfume.

That’s exactly what Jo Loves brings us this summer, however, with the Fragrance Paintbrush, a product that founder Jo Malone says has been a labour of love.

“Three years ago, I started using a paintbrush as part of the Fragrance Tapas experience and the reaction made me wonder, ‘Could I paint people with fragrance and could I change the way people applied scent?’ It was a crazy idea, but something caught my imagination, and so the journey began,” she explains.

“Dozens of formulations and countless trials followed, until finally everything came together; from the newly formulated gel cologne, which holds the fragrance and dries in seconds, to the travel-size brush that can go anywhere and everywhere with you.”

While this isn’t the first ever scent brush – Byredo has a collection of perfumed powder kabuki brushes – the gel formula makes it unique.

A bit like a giant Touche Eclat, with a few clicks of the bottom of the chic monochrome tube, the clear gel oozes onto the white brush head. You then sweep the brush over your skin to apply the scent, and not just your pulse points either. Paint the perfume along your forearms, across your collarbones or the back of your neck – anywhere you like, really.

The brushes aren’t available until September, but we got our hands on a couple of preview samples and can tell you that we love this new, delightfully tactile way to apply scent.

Firstly, the sensation of stroking the brush against your skin is lovely, and the thickness of the gel – more like an oil paint than a watery cologne – means the scent really clings to your skin and, unlike a bottle of perfume, you don’t waste any of the precious liquid as it evaporates into the air.

The Jo Loves brushes come in four varieties: Green Orange & Coriander, White Rose & Lemon Leaves, recent addition Red Truffle 21, and, of course, the label’s iconic Pomelo, so you can pick your favourite, or combine a couple by layering them (much like paint on a canvas). We found the citrus notes of the White Rose and Pomelo blended beautifully.

At £40 each, they’re a more affordable way to try one of the luxury brand’s famous fragrances, plus the 18ml size makes them very cabin bag (and handbag) friendly – which is exactly what Jo intended. She says: “Whether I’m at the beach, on a plane, walking around the city or out for dinner, the Fragrance Paintbrush comes everywhere with me!”

Jo Loves A Fragrance Paintbrush, £40, launches on September 1 at JoLoves.com