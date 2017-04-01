People's suggestions for the name of Crayola's new colour are just about as 2017 as you can get

ICYMI, Crayola just announced some big news: the iconic dandelion colour is soon to be no more.

But never fear, because a new colour that is part of “the blue family” will soon be joining the pack. When Crayola announced the news, the brand also said that this summer it would ask fans to help name the new colour.

Obviously no one could wait until the competition actually starts, so #NewCrayonColours soon began trending on Twitter as people started suggesting names. And as you can imagine, most people got their jumping off point from current events.

Donald Trump found himself a particular subject of suggested names.

American politics took a particular hit.

Others looked to popular culture for inspiration.

Alternatively, some spoke from the heart.

But some were a bit grosser and entirely unrelated to current affairs.

Some people are less than upbeat, already exhausted by 2017.

Whilst we love the fact that people are already getting involved in naming the new colour, we’ll have to remind crayon fans that the colour is actually going to be blue (not orange, as many seem to think).

Plus, we highly doubt Crayola would pick anything particularly rude – but at least you’ve got a whole lot more time to brainstorm other ideas.
