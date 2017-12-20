People were full of praise for U2 after they performed live at the BBC

By Steve Neville

Irish rockers U2 were on the telly last night and they had the public raving.

In a special BBC feature recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, Cat Deeley spoke to the band about their new music, their career and about "how four school friends became one of the biggest bands in the world".

As well as chat, the band played songs both old and new, accompanied by an orchestra.

They played their new single, Get Out Of Your Own Way, from the new album: Songs of Experience.

2000’s hit Beautiful Day.

And there was particular praise for their stunning rendition of fan favourite With or Without You.

Host Cat Deeley also got the U2 tour experience by joining them in Brazil on the band’s Joshua Tree tour.

Nice to see the lads seem to enjoy a cup of Barry’s Tea backstage.

The reaction on social media was hugely positive.

Best band ever no one comes close #U2attheBBC — Steven Lee (@bonolee2013) December 19, 2017

A great band , still making great music today thankyou u2 :(#U2attheBBC — mark (@hurd_mark) December 19, 2017

Insane that an Irish band from the north side of Dublin became and remain the biggest band in the world. 40 years on and still better than anything else out there #U2atthebbc — Rob (@RobSmyth89) December 19, 2017

Anyone who isn’t moved by One has no soul #U2attheBBC — Adam Street (@adzstreet) December 19, 2017

I realise this is not fashionable but, good grief, U2 are absolutely brilliant on this telly programme #U2attheBBC — Mat Davies (@RafaDavies) December 19, 2017

Easy to criticise. This band has achieved and contributed more than most ever will. 4 decades at still at it. Respect. #U2attheBBC — Simon (@SimonFabb) December 19, 2017

Love him or hate him you can’t deny that Bono has charisma , a quality sadly lacking in today’s rock and pop stars #U2attheBBC #U2 #Bono — terry charleton (@terrycharleton) December 19, 2017

#U2AtTheBBC - With or Without You. One of the best songs ever — Alan Huddart (@alanhuddart) December 19, 2017

#U2attheBBC

Incredible band, a back catalogue of songs second to none.

Still producing albums that go to No1 all over the world.

Still sell out stadiums all over world.

Fuck the haters . — mark williams (@bmw0202) December 19, 2017