People were full of praise for U2 after they performed live at the BBC

By Steve Neville

Irish rockers U2 were on the telly last night and they had the public raving.

In a special BBC feature recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, Cat Deeley spoke to the band about their new music, their career and about "how four school friends became one of the biggest bands in the world".

As well as chat, the band played songs both old and new, accompanied by an orchestra.

They played their new single, Get Out Of Your Own Way, from the new album: Songs of Experience.

2000’s hit Beautiful Day.

And there was particular praise for their stunning rendition of fan favourite With or Without You.

Host Cat Deeley also got the U2 tour experience by joining them in Brazil on the band’s Joshua Tree tour.

Nice to see the lads seem to enjoy a cup of Barry’s Tea backstage.

The reaction on social media was hugely positive.

