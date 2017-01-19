People wasted no time parodying the photo of Trump writing his inaugural address

Two days before his inauguration, President-elect Trump shared a picture of him writing his address at his Palm Beach mansion Mar-a-Lago, which he has now dubbed the “Winter White House”. All seems pretty innocent so far, right?

Well, it didn’t stay innocent for long, thanks to the over-active imaginations of people on Twitter.

Some people were kind enough to give us an *exclusive* look into just what Trump was writing.

It turns out, Trump is quite the illustrator… according to some people.

Whereas some were more intrigued by the weird fake set-up of the photo.

Others were more worried about a) how Trump could write like that and b) why the paper looked blank so close to the big day.

Some were just surprised that he was writing it.

And then things got even sillier.

OK, so as you can tell, wild speculations have been flying around – we guess we’ll just have to wait until tomorrow to find out what Trump was actually writing down.
