People wasted no time parodying the photo of Trump writing his inaugural address
19/01/2017 - 17:00:48Back to Discover Home
Two days before his inauguration, President-elect Trump shared a picture of him writing his address at his Palm Beach mansion Mar-a-Lago, which he has now dubbed the “Winter White House”. All seems pretty innocent so far, right?
Writing my inaugural address at the Winter White House, Mar-a-Lago, three weeks ago. Looking forward to Friday. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/S701FdTCQu— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2017
Well, it didn’t stay innocent for long, thanks to the over-active imaginations of people on Twitter.
Some people were kind enough to give us an *exclusive* look into just what Trump was writing.
.@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/8CSroNshBR— XpeK (@peKofX) January 18, 2017
January 18, 2017
good job @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/Ioj869Tfy3— uhhh (@_uhhhhhhh) January 18, 2017
It turns out, Trump is quite the illustrator… according to some people.
.@realDonaldTrump zoomed in on the reflection in the tile and got this exclusive preview of Trump's inauguration speech... pic.twitter.com/tyTVKSwthY— Ben Goggin (@BenjaminGoggin) January 18, 2017
@realDonaldTrump wow looks great pic.twitter.com/kRxMCN4yLB— elisabeth (@esjesj) January 18, 2017
January 18, 2017
January 18, 2017
Whereas some were more intrigued by the weird fake set-up of the photo.
The photo of Trump penning his speech reminds me of 1960s baseball cards of pitchers pretending to pitch https://t.co/Rg6BrqdFNk pic.twitter.com/PQBmFQbXBg— Scott Austin (@ScottMAustin) January 18, 2017
Others were more worried about a) how Trump could write like that and b) why the paper looked blank so close to the big day.
@realDonaldTrump that's not how people write, Donald. You need to put the paper flat on the desk, and open the notepad.— Matt Haig (@matthaig1) January 18, 2017
.@realDonaldTrump Hey, it's 2 days before the inauguration. You don't seem to have anything written on the first page yet.— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 18, 2017
@ditzkoff I can tell it's gonna be terrific pic.twitter.com/0PrFKaUL65— Ma'sOnTwittah (@MareBets) January 18, 2017
Some were just surprised that he was writing it.
@realDonaldTrump So......you won't be tweeting it?— Samir (Sam) Madani (@Samir_Madani) January 18, 2017
And then things got even sillier.
Cool pic of @realDonaldTrump writing his inaugural address. pic.twitter.com/ycxEftY89G— Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) January 18, 2017
WRITING THE INAUGURAL ADDRESS pic.twitter.com/zUzHn7joFC— BennieMac (SexyBald) (@BenMcC1908) January 18, 2017
OK, so as you can tell, wild speculations have been flying around – we guess we’ll just have to wait until tomorrow to find out what Trump was actually writing down.
Join the conversation - comment here