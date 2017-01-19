People wasted no time parodying the photo of Trump writing his inaugural address

Two days before his inauguration, President-elect Trump shared a picture of him writing his address at his Palm Beach mansion Mar-a-Lago, which he has now dubbed the “Winter White House”. All seems pretty innocent so far, right?

Writing my inaugural address at the Winter White House, Mar-a-Lago, three weeks ago. Looking forward to Friday. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/S701FdTCQu — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2017

Well, it didn’t stay innocent for long, thanks to the over-active imaginations of people on Twitter.

Some people were kind enough to give us an *exclusive* look into just what Trump was writing.

It turns out, Trump is quite the illustrator… according to some people.

.@realDonaldTrump zoomed in on the reflection in the tile and got this exclusive preview of Trump's inauguration speech... pic.twitter.com/tyTVKSwthY — Ben Goggin (@BenjaminGoggin) January 18, 2017

Whereas some were more intrigued by the weird fake set-up of the photo.

The photo of Trump penning his speech reminds me of 1960s baseball cards of pitchers pretending to pitch https://t.co/Rg6BrqdFNk pic.twitter.com/PQBmFQbXBg — Scott Austin (@ScottMAustin) January 18, 2017

Others were more worried about a) how Trump could write like that and b) why the paper looked blank so close to the big day.

@realDonaldTrump that's not how people write, Donald. You need to put the paper flat on the desk, and open the notepad. — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) January 18, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump Hey, it's 2 days before the inauguration. You don't seem to have anything written on the first page yet. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 18, 2017

Some were just surprised that he was writing it.

And then things got even sillier.

Cool pic of @realDonaldTrump writing his inaugural address. pic.twitter.com/ycxEftY89G — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) January 18, 2017

WRITING THE INAUGURAL ADDRESS pic.twitter.com/zUzHn7joFC — BennieMac (SexyBald) (@BenMcC1908) January 18, 2017

OK, so as you can tell, wild speculations have been flying around – we guess we’ll just have to wait until tomorrow to find out what Trump was actually writing down.