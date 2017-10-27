People think this €2,000 Balenciaga skirt looks suspiciously like a car mat
27/10/2017 - 11:58:39Back to Discover Home
There are few things less glamorous than a car mat. You know the one: the rubber slab of material that protects your car from mud and grime, that you have to shake out every so often?
Well, it would seem like Balenciaga really don’t agree with this sentiment, and have used the humble car mat as inspiration for one of their skirts.
The fashion house isn’t even shy about where the inspiration comes from, calling it the ‘car design skirt’.
This high fashion car mat will set you back a cool €2000, but many people think you could save yourself a bit of cash and make your own.
We're not designer fashion experts, but... pic.twitter.com/zCujBIJNxf— Money Saving Expert (@MoneySavingExp) October 25, 2017
4 car floor mats: $20— Ahmad 🔰 (@MigTheRobot) October 23, 2017
Balenciaga 1 floor mat: $2000 pic.twitter.com/1lUfUW31wa
Are balenciaga really just gonna put their logo on a Car Mat and sell it as a skirt 😭 pic.twitter.com/vJIBxEMrl9— George (@GeorgeMihic) October 17, 2017
Some even think there are certain elements missing to complete this automobile chic look.
Can't believe they let her walk out without her necklace on smh.. pic.twitter.com/3Y2rfX7yyM— drew F (@Bewbzy) October 20, 2017
What is missing from this attire is a magic 🌲air freshener hanging from her neck.— Brian packwood (@packos98) October 19, 2017
If you aren’t quite ready to go full-throttle with the car mat look, maybe ease yourself into the trend with the silver and green versions…
Or you could just spray-paint your own mats and save some serious cash; it’s up to you.
Sure, it sounds a little silly – but you never know, it could catch on.
The only way that Balenciaga car mat skirt will hit is if Bey or Rih wear it.— Petty Pablo (@MeechiiMeech) October 24, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here