People think this €2,000 Balenciaga skirt looks suspiciously like a car mat

There are few things less glamorous than a car mat. You know the one: the rubber slab of material that protects your car from mud and grime, that you have to shake out every so often?

Well, it would seem like Balenciaga really don’t agree with this sentiment, and have used the humble car mat as inspiration for one of their skirts.

(Balenciaga/PA)

The fashion house isn’t even shy about where the inspiration comes from, calling it the ‘car design skirt’.

This high fashion car mat will set you back a cool €2000, but many people think you could save yourself a bit of cash and make your own.

We're not designer fashion experts, but... pic.twitter.com/zCujBIJNxf — Money Saving Expert (@MoneySavingExp) October 25, 2017

4 car floor mats: $20

Balenciaga 1 floor mat: $2000 pic.twitter.com/1lUfUW31wa — Ahmad 🔰 (@MigTheRobot) October 23, 2017

Are balenciaga really just gonna put their logo on a Car Mat and sell it as a skirt 😭 pic.twitter.com/vJIBxEMrl9 — George (@GeorgeMihic) October 17, 2017

Some even think there are certain elements missing to complete this automobile chic look.

Can't believe they let her walk out without her necklace on smh.. pic.twitter.com/3Y2rfX7yyM — drew F (@Bewbzy) October 20, 2017

What is missing from this attire is a magic 🌲air freshener hanging from her neck. — Brian packwood (@packos98) October 19, 2017

If you aren’t quite ready to go full-throttle with the car mat look, maybe ease yourself into the trend with the silver and green versions…

(Balenciaga/PA)

(Balenciaga/PA)

Or you could just spray-paint your own mats and save some serious cash; it’s up to you.

Sure, it sounds a little silly – but you never know, it could catch on.