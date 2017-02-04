People think Sweden's deputy PM is slyly taunting Donald Trump in this picture

Get ready for your daily dose of badassery, because Sweden’s deputy prime minister Isabella Lovin posted this picture on Friday, showing her signing a climate law document surrounded by seven women.

Just signed referral of Swedish #climate law, binding all future governments to net zero emissions by 2045. For a safer and better future. pic.twitter.com/OqOO2y8BU6 — Isabella Lövin (@IsabellaLovin) February 3, 2017

Normally a tweet like this wouldn’t go viral, but many people are detecting an extra layer to it. Hmm…could it be that Lovin is trolling Donald Trump on the DL? On closer look, her photo does seem to have a few similarities to a particular image of Trump.

Compare and contrast: Trump restricts women's rights; Sweden's Isabella Lovin pushes world's most ambitious (?) climate law pic.twitter.com/1po54sDYsb — Megan Darby (@climatemegan) February 3, 2017

What is particularly powerful about this (if Lovin is indeed parodying Trump) is the fact that Trump was signing an anti-abortion executive order, and many people found it particularly poignant that he was ruling on women’s reproductive rights surrounded by men. Compare this to Lovin, who is surrounded by women (and even one who’s pregnant).

Trump restricts women's rights. Swedens Isabella Lovin trolls Trump w/ photo of self & woman team signing climate law #WomensMarchNeverEnds pic.twitter.com/nqUSHsUl0I — Tory Novikova (@torynova) February 3, 2017

And people are loving the statement that Lovin looks to be making.

.@IsabellaLovin McLovin. Perfect. I love what Sweden's deputy prime minister has done-and this photo too!The lady at the other end:priceless pic.twitter.com/FqcSXFSQo7 — Omar Moore (@popcornreel) February 3, 2017

@IsabellaLovin - You are the wind beneath my wings. — Dolores of Course 🦄 (@doloresm) February 3, 2017

Indeed many are taking to Twitter to thank Lovin for the powerful image.

@IsabellaLovin Thank you for your country's leadership in so many areas. You show the way by going first. — Christian Forthomme (@cforthomme) February 3, 2017

@IsabellaLovin You are fabulous for posting this. THANK YOU! — She Inspires Her (@SheInspiresHer) February 3, 2017

For many, it’s a gloriously ninja way to draw a direct comparison to Trump.

This is the Swedish government signing a powerful climate deal and trolling #Trump at the same time. LOVE this, @IsabellaLovin! pic.twitter.com/fcjqeqRgfx — Fiede Schillmoeller (@fiede) February 3, 2017

@IsabellaLovin Dear Sweden: Can I & 65 million Americans come live with you for, I don't know, maybe 4-8 years? We'll bring our own angst. — Waltzing Matilda (@EnslavedByCats) February 3, 2017

.@IsabellaLovin Thanks for caring about our world. This is what happens when women are in charge! Come on USA we need women at the top! — Rebecca Burriss (@RLBurriss) February 3, 2017

What makes it even more awesome is the fact that Lovin is signing something that will do much to help the environment – compare this to Trump, who looks set to withdraw from the Paris Agreement.

@IsabellaLovin Thank you for watching out for this planet. I wish the rest of the world leaders would learn from you all. — Suja Sukumar (@SujaSukumar) February 3, 2017

A member of the Green Party, Lovin is also minister for international development cooperation and climate, and is a vocal proponent for women’s rights.