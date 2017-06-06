People take to Twitter to support Galway Mosque following attack

A Mosque in Galway was subject to attack last night as 100 people gathered for prayers for Ramadan.

Imam Ibrahim Ahmad Noonan, who was born in Waterford, raised Catholic and converted to Islam 26 years ago, took to Twitter to post a photo of the damage done.

In wake of the incident he said he is considering asking some women and children to stay away from the mosque for a few days for safety reasons.

"Everyone was quite shaken, including myself, and quite upset that it happened while we were praying, especially the ladies and children," he said.

"It's a kind of realisation - we all linked this to what happened in London."

People have since taken to Twitter to publicly support the mosque and condemn the attackers.

Two males, believed to be in their late teens or early 20s, were seen running from the Mosque following the stone throwing.
By Anna O'Donoghue

