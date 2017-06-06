People take to Twitter to support Galway Mosque following attack

A Mosque in Galway was subject to attack last night as 100 people gathered for prayers for Ramadan.

Imam Ibrahim Ahmad Noonan, who was born in Waterford, raised Catholic and converted to Islam 26 years ago, took to Twitter to post a photo of the damage done.

Masjid Maryam Galway Mosque attacked while we were praying smashed windows pic.twitter.com/mh3Q9Oi3od — Imam Ibrahim Noonan (@ImamNoonan) June 5, 2017

In wake of the incident he said he is considering asking some women and children to stay away from the mosque for a few days for safety reasons.

"Everyone was quite shaken, including myself, and quite upset that it happened while we were praying, especially the ladies and children," he said.

"It's a kind of realisation - we all linked this to what happened in London."

People have since taken to Twitter to publicly support the mosque and condemn the attackers.

Disgusting attack on Ahmadi mosque in Galway. Ahmadis are a genuinely peaceful sect and widely persecuted. https://t.co/vXhE2VLOxw — Mark Humphrys (@markhumphrys) June 6, 2017

A Galway mosque was attacked when people were attending Ramadan prayer. How hard is it to respect peaceful people going about their day?!?!? — Cáit (@kate_carr9) June 6, 2017

As a Galway person I do not condone the stoning of the mosque. This does not speak for the majority of us. #Galway — David Kilkelly (@FlatcapsAndBeer) June 6, 2017

We have no hate crime law which is exactly what is neeed in case like this attack on Galway mosque last night. @PatKennyNT — Alison O'Connor (@alisonoconn) June 6, 2017

There is reports that a Mosque in Galway was targeted last night by cowardly uneducated racists who's only goal is to spread hatred & fear. — Toírealough de Barra (@debarra_Toir) June 6, 2017

I love the Ahmadiyya community. They have a mosque here in Galway and are the gentlest people I've met. https://t.co/I4xU4NpaJi — TheAutisticZebra (@AutisticZebra) May 27, 2017

Two males, believed to be in their late teens or early 20s, were seen running from the Mosque following the stone throwing.