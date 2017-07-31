People shared the rudest things children have ever said on Twitter – and they’re too funny

There’s no two ways about it: kids can be as savage as they are cute.

As most of us know all too well, before children get to a certain age, they have absolutely no filter and have a tendency to say anything that pops into their head.

This makes for some pretty funny comments, as well as some that are just a bit too honest. People have taken to Twitter to share some of the rudest things a child has said to them or someone else – and here are the best of the bunch.

Imagine if an adult was this savage about your looks?!

Sigh… it’s a shame when children don’t appreciate your tireless weightloss efforts.

Substitute teachers: definitely don’t cross this kid.

 Some children just aren’t scared of oversharing.

The shade is real with this one.

One thing children can always be counted on for is public embarrassment.

You don’t need everyone to know about your money troubles…

Kids don’t always know what to say when they visit someone else.

Sometimes honesty isn’t always the best policy.

This child is utterly ruthless.

This should teach any parent not to run out of cereal.

It’s pretty sad when a six-year-old has better game when it comes to dating than you.

This kid has nailed the art of the back-handed compliment.
