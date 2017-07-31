People shared the rudest things children have ever said on Twitter – and they’re too funny

There’s no two ways about it: kids can be as savage as they are cute.

As most of us know all too well, before children get to a certain age, they have absolutely no filter and have a tendency to say anything that pops into their head.

This makes for some pretty funny comments, as well as some that are just a bit too honest. People have taken to Twitter to share some of the rudest things a child has said to them or someone else – and here are the best of the bunch.

what's the rudest thing your child has ever said to you or someone else? — Resha 👩🏾‍🍳 (@ChefResha) July 30, 2017

Imagine if an adult was this savage about your looks?!

Me:*puts on makeup*

Lil boo: put on a little more mama, yo regular face is still showing. — A girl has no DM's♚ (@disorderedstar) July 30, 2017

Sigh… it’s a shame when children don’t appreciate your tireless weightloss efforts.

After loosing 80 lbs my aunt says you look so good my nephew says "why ya arms still big tho" 💀 — K (@kencam123) July 30, 2017

Substitute teachers: definitely don’t cross this kid.

My daughter corrected her sub. Sub sends her to the vice principal. Vp asks what happens daughter says idk ask the snitch 😐 — Mofonguito Mami (@Oyveyjanay) July 30, 2017

Some children just aren’t scared of oversharing.

The shade is real with this one.

My niece told my sister "you can't wear diamonds bcuz they're pretty, you're not pretty. You can wear rocks."

I left, I didnt wanna be next pic.twitter.com/OC7OHPMBZr — Jennah Parker (@Jennahlou) July 30, 2017

One thing children can always be counted on for is public embarrassment.

I told my child we were going to get gas and he yelled out, "You better not fart in this store!" — Dannie (@dannieyoung) July 30, 2017

You don’t need everyone to know about your money troubles…

In Target, I mentioned how I really liked & wanted a certain TV. My son goes, "It doesn't matter. You're broke," in front of 10 other ppl. — keke (@keanaLUXE) July 30, 2017

Kids don’t always know what to say when they visit someone else.

my son walked into my cousin girl friend house and said "it's so messy here" 😂😂 — Makayla Pratt (@perfectlyteka) July 30, 2017

Sometimes honesty isn’t always the best policy.

My lil cousin told this lady she smelled like spoiled catfish 😂😂😂😂 — R.I.P. EJ (@KiddDynamitee86) July 30, 2017

This child is utterly ruthless.

My 3 year old niece looks me in the eyes and tells me nobody likes me every time she sees me — grandma funk (@high_r0lla) July 30, 2017

This should teach any parent not to run out of cereal.

@ashaknows and my beautiful 6 y.o. son once called our home a "House of Regret" because we ran out of Cinnamon Toast Crunch. — Will Jones (@Br00klynBuddha) July 30, 2017

It’s pretty sad when a six-year-old has better game when it comes to dating than you.

My 6yr old cousin told me he'd help me find a boyfriend because he has 3 boos and wants me to "step my game up"....boy — dreu sidora (@dreuboo_) July 30, 2017

This kid has nailed the art of the back-handed compliment.