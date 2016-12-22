People seem to think Christmas Eve Eve Eve is a thing and they probably need to calm down

As December 25 edges ever closer, it becomes more and more apparent that there really are two types of people in this world.

There’s those that seem to think Christmas Eve Eve Eve is a legitimate thing worth celebrating (typically with an Elf gif).

Happy Christmas Eve Eve Eve!! everyone just 3 more days to go now!! — Lee Fergusson (@LeeFergusson) December 22, 2016

Happy Christmas eve eve eve pic.twitter.com/6W0RzWNcBX — Jenny (@Jenl0uise) December 22, 2016

Happy Christmas Eve Eve Eve pic.twitter.com/bSuz7L6sZO — emilytoogood (@emzerrrr) December 22, 2016

HAPPY CHRISTMAS EVE EVE EVE pic.twitter.com/oE4ZAkXxOo — Millie Foreman (@millieforemanx_) December 22, 2016

And there’s those that don’t.

@emzerrrr this is well and truly out of hand — Dylan Price (@DylanPrice23) December 22, 2016

When people write merry Christmas Eve eve eve, no it's Thursday — Sophie Loftus (@sOphStarLove) December 22, 2016

Just a friendly warning that tomorrow is Friday. Tomorrow is not Christmas Eve Eve. — Southsea_Matt (@Suburban_Jogger) December 22, 2016

Christmas Eve Eve Eve is not a thing. Bah humbug. — Sarah Le Noël Blanc (@LadyMirtazapine) December 22, 2016

So before you take to Twitter yourself, you should probably think carefully about which side of history you really want to be on.