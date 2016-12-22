People seem to think Christmas Eve Eve Eve is a thing and they probably need to calm down

As December 25 edges ever closer, it becomes more and more apparent that there really are two types of people in this world.

There’s those that seem to think Christmas Eve Eve Eve is a legitimate thing worth celebrating (typically with an Elf gif).

And there’s those that don’t.

So before you take to Twitter yourself, you should probably think carefully about which side of history you really want to be on.
